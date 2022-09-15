WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Steps To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates need to enter the roll number and date of birth to check the seat allotment result.

WBJEE Counseling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) has released the WBJEE counselling round 2 seat allotment result today, September 15. Candidates can check and download the WBJEE counselling round 2 seat allotment result through the official website – wbjee.nic.in. Candidates who did not get allotted in the first round can check their names in the WBJEE counselling round 2 seat allotment list. Candidates need to enter the roll number and date of birth to check the seat allotment result.

Candidates whose names are there in the WBJEE counselling seat allotment result need to make the payment of the seat acceptance fee and report to the respective institute for document verification and admission process. The WBJEE counselling 2022 process will end on September 19, 2022 (6 pm).

The opt for a mop-up round, payment of the mop-up round fee, and choice filling will be conducted from September 21 to September 23. The choice filling and choice locking process will be on September 23. WBJEE will publish the result of the mop-up round seat allotment on September 27.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022: Steps To Check