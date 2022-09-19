WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Reporting, Document Verification Ends Today

Candidates who want to withdraw their seats also need to do it by 6 pm today.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 counselling round 2 payment and reporting process will end today, September 19, 2022. Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission till 6 pm today. The WBJEE counselling 2022 round 2 payment and reporting process started on September 15 after the results were declared.

Candidates who want to withdraw their seats also need to do it by 6 pm today. As per the WBJEE counselling 2022 schedule candidates must contact the institute or visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission.

Candidates who did not secure any seat in round 2 can opt for the mop-up round. The opting for the mop-up round, payment of the mop-up round fee, and choice filling will begin on September 21. The last date to register for the WBJEE mop-up round is September 23, 2022. The mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on September 27.

The payment of seat acceptance fees for fresh allottees and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission will be conducted from September 27 to September 29, 2022. The WBJEE counselling round 2 seat allotment result was announced on September 15.

