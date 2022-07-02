WBJEE Counselling 2022 Date Soon; Know Documents Required For Provisional Admission

WBJEE counselling 2022 to begin soon

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE counselling dates soon. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE counselling at wbjeeb.nic.in when the counselling portal goes live. WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination held for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates shortlisted in WBJEE 2022 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

To register online for WBJEE counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates in specified formats.

“Candidates will need to produce/ upload following documents at the time of counselling and provisional admission which is completed within a very brief period of time. Hence candidates are advised to keep all documents ready beforehand,” a WBJEEB statement said.

These are the documents required:

All Candidates: Class 10 Admit Card or Birth Certificate for verification of date of birth

All Candidates: Class 10 Mark Sheet

All Candidates: Class 12 Mark Sheet

Domicile Certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

TFW Certificate (if applicable)

After entering the required details and uploading documents, candidates will be able to choose their preferred institute and programme in the WBJEE counselling registration form.

WBJEE 2022 exam was held on April 30 for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in WBJEE 2022 had four options against each question. While some questions carried one mark, some carried two marks each. WBJEE result 2022 was announced on June 17. The overall pass percentage recorded is 98.85 per cent.