WBJEE Counselling 2020: Seat Allotment Round Two Schedule Released At Wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2020: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board has released the round 2 seat allotment today at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can now visit the official website and check their WBJEE round 2 seat allotment status.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 24, 2020 4:56 pm IST | Source: careers360

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board has released the round 2 seat allotment today at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can now visit the official website and check their WBJEE round 2 seat allotment status. The last date to pay the fee is September 29. Selected candidates need to submit the online before the due date.

A total of three rounds of counselling will be held with fresh registration for every round. There are a total of 33,011 engineering seats in 116 colleges across the state through WBJEE counselling.

First round of counselling registration for WBJEE 2020 was open from August 12 to August 25 and seat allotment was announced on August 31. WBJEE second round counselling registration was open up to September 18, the documents could be uploaded till September 19 and choice filling could be done till September 21.

WBJEE Counselling 2020: How To Register

To register for WBJEE second round counselling 2020, candidates can follow these steps:

1- Go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

2- Click on “New Candidate Registration” and register for WBJEE counselling.

3- Fill choices of college and course.

4- Upload the scanned documents.

A separate round of WBJEE counselling 2020 will be held for JEE Main candidates.

