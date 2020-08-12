Image credit: WBJEEB official website WBJEE Counselling 2020 Starts At Wbjeeb.nic.in, Details Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB has started online counselling of WBJEE 2020 on August 12. Candidates who qualified the entrance examination can now apply at the counselling page of the board website, wbjeeb.nic.in, using their login credentials.

Online counselling for undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in government and private institutions in the state will be done through WBJEE 2020 and JEE Main 2020 scores, an official statement said.

At this stage, the counselling is being conducted “for all seats except in Architecture and in seats reserved for JEE(M) candidates”.

WBJEE Counselling 2020: Registration

Candidates, who qualified in the entrance exam can register for counselling by clicking on the “online registration and choice filling” tab on the counselling page of wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2020 roll number and password will be required for logging in and accessing the registration form.

WBJEE Counselling 2020: Required Documents

Following documents are required for WBJEE Counselling:

Class 10 admit card or birth certificate (for verification of age).

Class 10 mark sheet.

Class 12 mark sheet.

Domicile certificate (for WB domiciled candidates).

Category certificate (if applicable).

WBJEE Counselling 2020: Choice Filling

After entering the required details and uploading documents, candidates will be able to choose their preferred institute and programme in the WBJEE counselling registration form.

“Candidates must be very cautious and judicious while selecting the choices. Candidates are advised to select maximum number of institutes and brunches. This ensures that he or she always gets an allotment,” the board said.

For any assistance regarding counselling, candidates can contact the toll free numbers, 1800 345 0050 and 1800 102 3781, an official statement said.