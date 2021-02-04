WBJEE 2021 Likely On July 11; Registration Soon At Wbjeeb.nic.in

  • Home
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021 Likely On July 11

WBJEE 2021 Date: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is likely to conduct the engineering test on July 11, 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 4, 2021 12:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 is likely to be conducted on July 11, 2021, and registration for the state-level Engineering entrance exam will begin soon. The instructions regarding the online application process for WBJEE will be provided on the official website. WBJEE registration date 2021 is yet to be confirmed officially. Once the information bulletin is released, candidates would be able to apply online through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

For the academic session 2021-2022, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

Read || List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main

How To Apply For WBJEE 2021

  1. When the application forms are released, visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

  2. Before filling up the application form, register and generate your login details.

  3. After generating login credentials, fill up the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Last year, WBJEE was held on February 2 and results were announced in August. Around 99% of the total 73,119 candidates qualified in the entrance exam.

Souradeep Das of Ram Krishna Mission, Deoghar, secured the first rank, and Subham Ghosh of DAV Model School, Durgapur, bagged the second rank. Sreemonti Dey of DPS, Ruby Park in Kolkata secured the third rank and topped among the girls.

