WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Release Date And Time, How To Download

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 30. Candidates can download hall ticket from April 25 at wbjeeb.nic.in

Education | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 2:06 pm IST

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Release Date And Time, How To Download
WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 30
WBJEE Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is likely to release the admit card for the WBJEE 2022 exam on April 25. "Downloadable admit cards will be available tentatively on and from April 25, 2022," WBJEEB release mentioned. Students appearing in WBJEE 2022 can visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, and download the hall ticket.

WBJEE 2022 will now be held on April 30, which was earlier scheduled on on April 23. The entrance exams will be held offline, and it comprises two papers - Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Login with the credentials including WBJEE application numbers and passwords
  3. Click on the designated link and download the WBJEE admit card 2022
  4. Take a print out of the soft copy, and carry it to the exam centre.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates qualifying WBJEE 2021 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process further.

The WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists for WBJEE 2021 – general merit rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for Paper 2. The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the GMR list will be used.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam WBJEE Admit Card

