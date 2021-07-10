WBJEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link

WBJEE admit card 2021 has been released on the official website

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) admit card 2021 has been released for the examination scheduled on July 17, 2021. Students appearing in WBJEE 2021 can visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, and download the hall ticket. WBJEE will is scheduled to be held offline. The entrance exam comprises two papers - Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).

WBJEE Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Login with the credentials including WBJEE application numbers and passwords

Click on the designated link and download the WBJEE admit card 2021

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates qualifying WBJEE 2021 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process further.

Both Paper 1 and 2 will carry 100 marks each and will be held in two separate shifts on the same day. While the Mathematics paper is scheduled to be conducted during the first shift, the Physics and Chemistry paper will be held on the second.

The WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists for WBJEE 2021 – general merit rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for Paper 2. The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the GMR list will be used.