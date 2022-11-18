WBJEE 2023 To Be Held On April 30

Image credit: shutterstock.com WBJEE 2023 exam date announced

WBJEE 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will conduct the state-level engineering entrance exam, WBJEE next year on Sunday, April 30. "WBJEE 2023 for admission in engineering, technology, pharmacy and archietcture courses of different universities and colleges in West Bengal will be held on April 30," WBJEEB release read.

The board will soon release the registration details, exam schedule on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. "Aspiring candidates are requested to go through the board's website at bjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in time to time for details," it added. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Registration Begins? "Fake Notice Is Circulating On Social Media," Says NTA Official

To register online for WBJEE 2023, candidates will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile.

The minimum eligibility for WBJEE 2023 is Class 12 pass certificate. The candidates who have paassed the Class 12 exam or appearing with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biology/ Biotechnology/ Computer Science/ Computer Application as compulsory subjects can apply for WBJEE 2023.

Last year, the exam was also held on April 30 and a total of 65,170 candidates took the engineering entrance. The WBJEEB announced the result on June 17, and a total of 98.85 per cent students cleared the WBJEE exam successfully. Himanshu Sekhar was the topper of WBJEE 2022.