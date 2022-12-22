WBJEE 2023 Registration To Start Tomorrow; Official Website, Things To Keep Ready

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 registration will start tomorrow, December 23. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) has scheduled the the entrance exam on April 3, 2023. The WBJEE 2023 application form last date is January 20. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE 2023 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE is held as a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities.

To register and apply online for WBJEE 2023, applicants will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile. It is essential to have a valid mobile number and a unique valid email ID, WBJEEB said in a statement.

WBJEEB will also allow the candidates to make corrections in the application form and download revised confirmation page from January 22 and January 24, 2023. “If any information other than name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile and date of birth given in the application needs to be corrected, the rectification may be done by the candidate only within the notified Correction Period,” the board said.

WBJEE 2022 admit card will be made available to the students for download from April 20.

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2023: How To Apply

Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in Register for WBJEE 2023 with required information Login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form Upload required documents Pay the WBJEE 2023 application fee Submit the application form of WBJEE 2023

