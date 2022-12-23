WBJEE 2023: Registration Begins Today At Wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2023 registration starts today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will start the application process for WBJEE 2023 today, December 23. Candidates can register for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 through the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on April 30.

The candidates applying for the WBJEE exam should have passed or appearing in Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board/institution. The age of the candidate should not be less than 17 years and the upper age limit should not be more than 25 years as on December 31, 2023.

Aspirants must have secured 45 per cent marks in Class 12 with an aggregate of three subjects taken together (for SC/ST/OBC /PwD 40 per cent) for BTech programme. While for BArch programme, candidates must have secured aggregate of 50 per cent marks in Class 12. The General category candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward caste-A and Other Backward Caste-B candidates are required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee.

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2023: How To Apply