WBJEE 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

WBJEE 2023 admission brochure

WBJEE 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the admission brochure for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023. As per the information brochure, the exam is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023. The paper will be for two subjects- Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Paper 1 will be from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

To register for the WBJEE 2023 exam candidates need to visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The application fee for WBJE 2023 is Rs 500 for General candidates and Rs 400 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward caste-A and Other Backward Caste-B candidates, plus the bank’s service charges if applicable.

It is essential to have a valid mobile number and a unique valid email ID to complete the registration process. Once the registration details are entered and submitted, the information cannot be changed, modified or edited under any circumstances.

To be eligible to appear in the WBJEE 2023 exam candidates must be a citizen of India or OCI. The OCI candidates will be eligible for only unreserved seats in the All India quota. Candidates must also have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination. Those appearing in the Class 12 exam can also apply. The lower age limit of the candidate must be 17 years. However, for admission to the degree-level Marine Engineering course, the upper age limit is 25 years as of March 31, 2023.

WBJEE is conducted for admission in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture courses at different universities and colleges in West Bengal.