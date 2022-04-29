WBJEE 2022 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Things To Carry, Other Exam Guidelines
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 exam will be held tomorrow, April 30. The WBJEE 2022 administering body has already released the admit cards at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2022 will be held in offline mode, and it comprises two papers -- Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.
WBJEE 2022 aspirants will be required to take along with them a printed copy of admit card, a copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application, and any photo identity card in original including Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter Card, Class 10th admit card or school id card.
WBJEE 2022 Exam Guidelines
Candidates will be required to reach the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam
No candidate will be allowed to seat for the test in any centre other than the one allotted to him/ her and as mentioned in the WBJEE admit card
No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre beyond the scheduled time of the commencement of the test
Written or printed material, calculator, pen, log table, wrist watch, any communication device like mobile phone, any blue tooth device will not be allowed inside the exam hall
Applicants will be required to put their signatures on the top of question booklets
Names in block letter, names of centres will have to be written at the OMR sheets
WBJEE 2022 applicants will have to check that their roll numbers, photograph, spelling of their names in the attendance sheet matches with those given in the admit cards
Rough work should be done in the space provided in the question booklet
Candidates will also be required to follow social distancing norms