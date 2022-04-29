WBJEE 2022 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Things To Carry, Other Exam Guidelines

WBJEE 2022 tomorrow, exam guidelines

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 exam will be held tomorrow, April 30. The WBJEE 2022 administering body has already released the admit cards at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2022 will be held in offline mode, and it comprises two papers -- Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.

WBJEE 2022 aspirants will be required to take along with them a printed copy of admit card, a copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application, and any photo identity card in original including Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter Card, Class 10th admit card or school id card.

WBJEE 2022 Exam Guidelines