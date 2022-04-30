WBJEE 2022 Today; Details On Admit Card, Exam Guidelines

Image credit: shutterstock.com WBJEE 2022 today

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 exam has been scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 30. The WBJEE 2022 admit cards are available at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2022 will be held in centre-based mode, and it comprises of two papers -- Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). WBJEE is held for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.

WBJEE 2022 aspirants will be allowed entry to the exam centres only if they take along with them a printed copy of admit card, a copy of coloured photograph as was uploaded during online WBJEE application, and any photo identity card in original. Photo identity card maybe Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter Card, Class 10th admit card or school id card.

WBJEE 2022 Guidelines