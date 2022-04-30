WBJEE 2022 Today; Details On Admit Card, Exam Guidelines
WBJEE 2022 will be held today. Follow these COVID-19, exam day guidelines
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 exam has been scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 30. The WBJEE 2022 admit cards are available at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2022 will be held in centre-based mode, and it comprises of two papers -- Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). WBJEE is held for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.
Latest: Free download WBJEE previous year sample papers. Download now!
Suggested: WBJEE 2022 Preparation Tips to Score High . Free Download
Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Subscribe Now!
WBJEE 2022 aspirants will be allowed entry to the exam centres only if they take along with them a printed copy of admit card, a copy of coloured photograph as was uploaded during online WBJEE application, and any photo identity card in original. Photo identity card maybe Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter Card, Class 10th admit card or school id card.
WBJEE 2022 Guidelines
- Candidates will be required to reach the WBJEE examination centres at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam
- No candidate will be allowed to seat for the test in any centre other than the one allotted to him/ her and as mentioned in the WBJEE admit card
- No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre beyond the scheduled time of the commencement of the test
- Written or printed material, calculator, pen, log table, wrist watch, any communication device like mobile phone, any blue tooth device will not be allowed inside the exam hall
- Applicants will be required to put their signatures on the top of question booklets
- Names in block letter, names of centres will have to be written at the OMR sheets
- WBJEE 2022 applicants will have to check that their roll numbers, photograph, spelling of their names in the attendance sheet matches with those given in the admit cards
- Rough work should be done in the space provided in the question booklet
- Candidates will also be required to follow social distancing norms.