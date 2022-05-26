WBJEE 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Raise Grievances By May 28

WBJEE response sheet out at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 response sheets of candidates who appeared for the exam on April 30 is released. The WBJEE 2022 administering body, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has also allowed the applicants to raise grievances against the response sheet. The last date to raise objections is May 28.

“All OMR images and machine-read responses for the candidates, who appeared in WBJEE 2022 are uploaded in the portal. Candidates can login and view their OMRs and responses as are captured by machines,” a WBJEEB statement said.

The West Bengal board has also said that in case of Category 1 and Category 2 questions, where only one option is correct, the response is shown as A or B or C or D. Unattempted questions, WBJEEB adds, are marked as “-” and “*” if multiple answers are given.

WBJEE 2022 exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in WBJEE 2022 had four options against each question. Some questions carried one mark, while some carried two marks each.

For candidates unsatisfied with the captured response, they can claim before May 28 (11:59 pm) for review. The claim, however, has to be lodged in one session. The candidate will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response to be reviewed through online banking.

WBJEEB has also displayed the candidates’ question booklet and its series code. If any candidate is not satisfied with the displayed information, they can mail wbjeeb@gmail.com within the stipulated time.

The final result will be prepared after considering all the claims and on the final reviewed responses.

WBJEEB prepares the merit list for the WBJEE aspirants on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.

A General Merit List will be prepared for admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University. While the Pharmacy Merit List will be for admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University.