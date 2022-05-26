  • Home
  • Education
  • WBJEE 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Raise Grievances By May 28

WBJEE 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Raise Grievances By May 28

WBJEE Result 2022: For candidates unsatisfied with the captured response, they can claim before May 28 (11:59 pm) for review. The claim, however, has to be lodged in one session.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 26, 2022 12:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

WBJEE 2022 Result Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check
West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 Date Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official
WBJEE 2022 Results Expected Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Ranking Methods, Merit List
Update On WBJEE 2022 Result Date; Know Where, How To Check
Last Date To Raise Objections Against WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Today
WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
WBJEE 2022 Students’ Response Sheets Out; Raise Grievances By May 28
WBJEE response sheet out at wbjeeb.nic.in
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 response sheets of candidates who appeared for the exam on April 30 is released. The WBJEE 2022 administering body, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has also allowed the applicants to raise grievances against the response sheet. The last date to raise objections is May 28.

Latest: WBJEE 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download
Recommended: Know your expected Rank/Score by WBJEE 2022 Rank Predictor. Click Here
SuggestedTry WBJEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances Use Now
Suggested: WBJEE 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download

“All OMR images and machine-read responses for the candidates, who appeared in WBJEE 2022 are uploaded in the portal. Candidates can login and view their OMRs and responses as are captured by machines,” a WBJEEB statement said.

The West Bengal board has also said that in case of Category 1 and Category 2 questions, where only one option is correct, the response is shown as A or B or C or D. Unattempted questions, WBJEEB adds, are marked as “-” and “*” if multiple answers are given.

WBJEE 2022 exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in WBJEE 2022 had four options against each question. Some questions carried one mark, while some carried two marks each.

For candidates unsatisfied with the captured response, they can claim before May 28 (11:59 pm) for review. The claim, however, has to be lodged in one session. The candidate will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response to be reviewed through online banking.

WBJEEB has also displayed the candidates’ question booklet and its series code. If any candidate is not satisfied with the displayed information, they can mail wbjeeb@gmail.com within the stipulated time.

The final result will be prepared after considering all the claims and on the final reviewed responses.

WBJEEB prepares the merit list for the WBJEE aspirants on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.

A General Merit List will be prepared for admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University. While the Pharmacy Merit List will be for admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University.

Click here for more Education News
WBJEE result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Nagaland Board To Announce HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 On May 31
Nagaland Board To Announce HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 On May 31
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Available At Megresults.nic.in
Live | MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Available At Megresults.nic.in
Uttarakhand Board UBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By June 10: Official
Uttarakhand Board UBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By June 10: Official
Meghalaya Board Declares MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Science, Commerce, Vocational Results; Direct Links Here
Meghalaya Board Declares MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Science, Commerce, Vocational Results; Direct Links Here
Meghalaya Board Announces Class 12 Result
Meghalaya Board Announces Class 12 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................