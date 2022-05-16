  • Home
WBJEE 2022 Results Expected Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Ranking Methods, Merit List

WBJEE 2022 was held for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs had four options against each question. While some questions carried one mark, some carried two marks each.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 16, 2022 3:53 pm IST

WBJEE result 2022 expected soon
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result is expected to be announced soon on the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in. The board although has already released the WBJEE answer keys on May 6, there is, however, no update on the WBJEE 2022 result date.

Last year, the WBJEE result was announced on August 6, and the exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

WBJEE 2022 Marking Scheme

WBJEE 2022 was held for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs had four options against each question. While some questions carried one mark, some carried two marks each.

  • Only one option is correct among the four options

  • One-fourth marks will be cut for incorrect response

  • No marks will be given for unattended questions

WBJEE Ranking Methods, Merit Lists

The board will prepare the merit list on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.

  1. General Merit List: Admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University will be based on this merit list

  2. Pharmacy Merit List: Admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University will be based on this merit list.

