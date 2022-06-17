Image credit: shutterstock.com Check WBJEE 2022 result at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Result 2022 Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the state JEE exam result 2022 today. The WBJEEB will announce the pass percentage, merit list through a press conference at 2:30 PM on June 17. The WBJEE scorecards will be available to download from 4 PM today, the students can download their rank card on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. To download the rank card of WBJEE, candidates will have to login with their credentials.

WBJEE 2022 final answer key was released on June 16, the candidates can download the final answer key on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Wbjeeb.nic.in

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the result link Enter your login credentials and click on submit WBJEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen Download WBJEE scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, a total of 99.5 per cent students passed in the WBJEE exam. Panchojanyo Dey was the topper followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal. The students who become successful in WBJEE 2022 need to attend the counselling for admission into the participating institutes.