WBJEE 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2022 result has been declared today, June 17. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WB JEE results via a press conference. A total of 98.85 per cent students passed in the West Bengal JEE exam this year. The official website to check the result of WBJEE 2022 is wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2022 Result Live Updates

WBJEE Result 2022 - Direct Link

A total of 81,393 students appeared in the WBJEE 2022 exam. Himanshu Sekhar from Barrackpore Central Model School secured rank 1 in the WBJEE exam this year.

The WBJEE counselling will begin from third week of August and will conclude in September 2022.

How To Check WBJEE Result 2022:

Go to the official websites-- wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in

Click on the result designated link

Enter all the required details and click on submit

The WBJEE result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

WBJEE exam 2022 was held in offline mode on April 30. Last year, the WBJEE exam result was announced on August 6, while in 2020, the result of WBJEE was declared on August 7.