WBJEE 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Website To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE result 2022 announced

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result has been announced today, June 17. The WBJEE result 2022 is available on the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in. To access the WBJEE 2022 result, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. WBJEE 2022 Result Live Updates

WBJEE Result 2022 - Direct Link

Suggested: Try WBJEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Govt & Private colleges. Use Now

Latest: WBJEE 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download

Also See: Top Engineering Colleges in India accepting WBJEE score 2022, Check Now

WBJEE 2022 exam was held on April 30 for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in WBJEE 2022 had four options against each question. While some questions carried one mark, some carried two marks each.

WBJEE 2022 Marking Scheme

Only one option is correct among the four options

One-fourth marks will be cut for incorrect response

No marks will be given for unattended questions

WBJEE Official Website

wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the designated result link

Insert the login credentials, if required

Submit and view the result and WBJEE scorecard

WBJEE 2022 Result: Direct Link

WBJEEB prepares the merit list for the WBJEE aspirants on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.