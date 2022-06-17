WBJEE 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Website To Check
The WBJEE result 2022 is available on the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE Result 2022 - Direct Link
WBJEE 2022 exam was held on April 30 for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in WBJEE 2022 had four options against each question. While some questions carried one mark, some carried two marks each.
WBJEE 2022 Marking Scheme
Only one option is correct among the four options
One-fourth marks will be cut for incorrect response
No marks will be given for unattended questions
WBJEE Official Website
wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Result 2022: How To Check
Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in
Click on the designated result link
Insert the login credentials, if required
Submit and view the result and WBJEE scorecard
WBJEE 2022 Result: Direct Link
WBJEEB prepares the merit list for the WBJEE aspirants on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.