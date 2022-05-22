WBJEE 2022 Result Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check

WBJEE 2022 results soon

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result date is expected to be announced soon. The WBJEE 2022 administering body, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in, will host the WBJEE results 2022. WBJEEB has also released the WBJEE answer keys on May 6. A WBJEE 2022 official on May 16 said Careers360 that the WBJEE applicants can expect their results by May 31. WBJEE was held on April 30.

WBJEE 2022 exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in WBJEE 2022 had four options against each question. Some questions carried one mark, while some carried two marks each.

WBJEE 2022 Marking Scheme

Only one option is correct among the four options

One-fourth marks will be cut for incorrect response

No marks will be given for unattended questions

WBJEE Official Website

wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the designated result link

Insert the login credentials, if required

Submit and view the result and WBJEE scorecard

The WBJEE result was announced on August 6 last year, and the WBJEE exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

WBJEEB prepares the merit list for the WBJEE aspirants on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.

A General Merit List will be prepared for admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University. While the Pharmacy Merit List will be for admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University.