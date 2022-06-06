WBJEE 2022 Result Date Expected Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Merit List

Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE 2022 results soon

WBJEE 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the WBJEE result date 2022 soon. As per reports, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result is likely to be declared this week. Earlier, a WBJEEB official said, "WBJEEB is likely to announce the WBJEE result 2022 next week, by June 5, if delayed, the result will be announced by June second week."

Suggested: Try WBJEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances. Use Now

Latest: WBJEE 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download

Recommended: Know your expected Rank/Score by WBJEE 2022 Rank Predictor. Click Here

WBJEEB Registrar Dibyendu Kar earlier told Careers360 that the WBJEE result 2022 date has not been decided, and will be notified soon. Once declared, the result of WBJEE 2022 will be available on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2022 was held in offline mode on April 30. The WBJEE result was announced on August 6 last year, and the exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

Marking Scheme For WBJEE 2022

WBJEE 2022 entrance exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in WBJEE paper had four options against each question. While some questions carried one mark, some was of two marks each.

No marks will be given for unattended questions

Only one option is correct among the four options

One-fourth marks will be cut for incorrect response

WBJEE Ranking Methods, Merit Lists

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will prepare the merit list on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022 exam. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.