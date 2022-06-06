WBJEE 2022 Result Date Expected Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Merit List
WBJEE 2022 Result: As per reports, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result is likely to be declared this week.
WBJEE 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the WBJEE result date 2022 soon. As per reports, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result is likely to be declared this week. Earlier, a WBJEEB official said, "WBJEEB is likely to announce the WBJEE result 2022 next week, by June 5, if delayed, the result will be announced by June second week."
WBJEEB Registrar Dibyendu Kar earlier told Careers360 that the WBJEE result 2022 date has not been decided, and will be notified soon. Once declared, the result of WBJEE 2022 will be available on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE 2022 was held in offline mode on April 30. The WBJEE result was announced on August 6 last year, and the exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.
Marking Scheme For WBJEE 2022
WBJEE 2022 entrance exam was conducted for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). All the MCQs in WBJEE paper had four options against each question. While some questions carried one mark, some was of two marks each.
No marks will be given for unattended questions
Only one option is correct among the four options
One-fourth marks will be cut for incorrect response
WBJEE Ranking Methods, Merit Lists
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will prepare the merit list on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022 exam. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated.
General Merit List: Admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University will be based on this merit list
Pharmacy Merit List: Admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University will be based on this merit list.
