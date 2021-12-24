WBJEE 2022 Registration To Start Today

WBJEE application will start today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, will open the online application portal to register for WBJEE 2022 exam today, December 24. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE 2022 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is held as a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities. WBJEE 2022 exam date is April 23, 2022.

To register online for WBJEE 2022, candidates will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile.

The board has released the schedule for WBJEE 2022 and WBJEE form fill up. As per the WBJEE form fill up date, applicants will be able to register and pay the application fee between December 24, 2021 and January 10, 2022. The board will also allow the candidates to make corrections in the application form and download revised confirmation page from January 11 and January 13, 2022. WBJEE 2022 admit cards will be made available for download from April 18.

However, the board also mentions that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances”.

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2022: How To Apply