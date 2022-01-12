WBJEE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Here’s How To Apply

WBJEE 2022 application deadline extended

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) application deadline has been extended. The WBJEE Board (WBJEEB) which administers the entrance test will now allow the students to register for WBJEE 2022 till January 16. Earlier, the registration window was supposed to close on January 10. Students shortlisted in WBJEE 2022 will be provided admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities.

“In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, for the greater interset of the aspiring candidates, the last date of online application for WBJEE 2022 has been extended till January 16, 2022 (Sunday) 6 pm,” an official statement said.

It further added: “The other details, terms and conditions as stipulated in the published Information Bulletin of WBJEE 2022 shall remain unchanged.”

To register online for WBJEE 2022, candidates will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile. WBJEE 2022 exam date is April 23, 2022.

The board will also allow the candidates to make corrections in the application form and download revised confirmation page after the registration portal closes on January 16. WBJEE 2022 admit cards will be made available for download from April 18.

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2022: How To Apply