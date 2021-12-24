WBJEE 2022 Registration Begins At Wbjeeb.nic.in; Here’s Direct Link, How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE 2022 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in (representational)

Wbjeeb.nic.in 2022: Registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 has started. Candidates who want to appear in the state-level Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture entrance test can register themselves on wbjeeb.nic.in. As per the exam schedule, the last date to register and pay application fee is January 10, 2022.

WBJEE 2022 application form correction window will be available from January 11 to 13.

WBJEE 2022: Apply Here

How To Register For WBJEE 2022

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the WBJEE tab. First, register and generate your login credentials. Now, login and fill the application form. Submit the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Download the final application form and save it for later use.

WBJEE 2022 will be conducted tentatively on April 23, in two shifts. In the first shift, from 11 am to 1 pm, paper 1 (Mathematics) will be conducted and in the second shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) exam will be held.

The exam date may change in “extraordinary circumstances”, the authorities said.

WBJEE 2022 result date will be announced later. Admit cards will be available for download from April 18 to 23, 2022.