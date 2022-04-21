WBJEE 2022 On April 30; Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Important Details
The WBJEE 2022 question paper pattern shared by the board can be helpful for the students who are preparing for the test.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, will be held on April 30, 2022. Earlier, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board issued the WBJEE syllabus, exam pattern and other elaborated information related to the test on its official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Aspirants can visit the website for all the details related to WBJEE 2022. The WBJEE 2022 question paper pattern shared by the board can be helpful for the students who are preparing for the test. Also, every aspirant should check the WBJEE 2022 syllabus for a better understanding of the examination.
Latest: Free download WBJEE previous year sample papers. Download now!
Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Subscribe Now!
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE 2022, is a state-level entrance examination that is conducted for students seeking admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.
WBJEE 2022 Question Paper Pattern
“All questions will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each of the subjects,” WBJEE board on the information bulletin said.
Please check the following table explaining the number of questions as well as the maximum marks for each.
Subject
Category- 1
Category- 2
Category- 3
Total questions
Total Marks
Number of Questions
Number of Questions
Number of Questions
Mathematics
50
15
10
75
100
Physics
30
5
5
40
50
Chemistry
30
5
5
40
50
WBJEE 2022 syllabus is added to the information bulletin shared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.
WBJEE 2022 Exam Pattern: Important Details To Note
- WBJEE 2022 will be conducted in offline mode as OMR based.
- Each WBJEE paper will be of 2 hours time duration.
- The questions in the WBJEE 2022 paper will be divided into three categories and the marking scheme for each category differs.
- PwD candidates will be eligible to avail an extra 20 minutes in each paper, for which they have to sit for the examination in the Board’s office in Kolkata.
- Visually impaired PwD candidates will be allowed to use a scribe or a writer having lower academic qualifications than the candidate.