WBJEE 2022 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Announced; Details Here
WBJEE 2022: The candidates who have been allotted seats have to report for document verification till September 29
WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) today, September 27 announced the seat allotment result 2022 for mop-up round. The candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in using roll number and password.
Suggested: Try WBJEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Govt & Private colleges. Use Now
Latest: WBJEE 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download
Also See: Top Engineering Colleges in India accepting WBJEE score 2022, Check Now
The candidates who have been allotted seats have to report for document verification till September 29. ALSO READ | WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Check Opening, Closing Ranks For Engineering Institutes
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How To Check Seat Allotment Result
- Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
- Click on WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result
- Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
- WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result will appear on the screen
- Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
WBJEE 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be announced soon at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE counselling registration for JEE Main Architecture candidates will begin from September 29, the candidates can apply till October 11.