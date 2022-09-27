WBJEE 2022 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Announced; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check WBJEE mop-up round seat allotment at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) today, September 27 announced the seat allotment result 2022 for mop-up round. The candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in using roll number and password.

Suggested: Try WBJEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Govt & Private colleges. Use Now

Latest: WBJEE 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download

Also See: Top Engineering Colleges in India accepting WBJEE score 2022, Check Now

The candidates who have been allotted seats have to report for document verification till September 29. ALSO READ | WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Check Opening, Closing Ranks For Engineering Institutes

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How To Check Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

WBJEE 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be announced soon at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE counselling registration for JEE Main Architecture candidates will begin from September 29, the candidates can apply till October 11.