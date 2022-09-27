  • Home
WBJEE 2022 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Announced; Details Here

WBJEE 2022: The candidates who have been allotted seats have to report for document verification till September 29

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 1:36 pm IST

WBJEE 2022 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Announced; Details Here
Check WBJEE mop-up round seat allotment at wbjeeb.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) today, September 27 announced the seat allotment result 2022 for mop-up round. The candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in using roll number and password.

The candidates who have been allotted seats have to report for document verification till September 29. ALSO READ | WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Check Opening, Closing Ranks For Engineering Institutes

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How To Check Seat Allotment Result

  1. Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Click on WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result
  3. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

WBJEE 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be announced soon at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE counselling registration for JEE Main Architecture candidates will begin from September 29, the candidates can apply till October 11.

