WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key Released, How To Download

WBJEE 2022 Answer Key: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) final answer key has been released. The candidates can download the final answer key on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. "The final answer keys, after thorough post-exam internal review of candidates' challenges received are given below. Scoring and ranking will be done on these final answer keys," WBJEEB statement mentioned.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released, and candidates raised objections on answer key till May 8. The WBJEE result will be released on Friday, June 17 on the basis of the final answer key.

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on WBJEE 2022 final answer key link A PDF with answer key will appear on the screen Download final answer key, take a print out for further reference.

The students can download the WBJEE 2022 scorecard from 4 PM tomorrow on the websites- wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. To download the rank card of WBJEE, candidates will have to login with their credentials.

Last year, Panchojanyo Dey topped the WBJEE 2022 exam, the pass percentage was 99.5 per cent.