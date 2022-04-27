  • Home
  • Education
  • WBJEE 2022 Exam Date On April 30; Check Last Year Paper Pattern, Toppers, Cut-Off

WBJEE 2022 Exam Date On April 30; Check Last Year Paper Pattern, Toppers, Cut-Off

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, 2022 exam will be held on Saturday, April 30.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 6:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

WBJEE Admit Card 2022 Released, Exam On April 30
WBJEE 2022 On April 30; Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Important Details
WBJEE 2022 Clashes With CBSE, ISC 12th Exams, Students Demand Postponement
WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Release Date And Time, How To Download
WBJEE 2022 Date Revised, To Be Held On April 30
WBJEE 2022 Application Correction Last Date Today; Direct Link
WBJEE 2022 Exam Date On April 30; Check Last Year Paper Pattern, Toppers, Cut-Off
WBJEE exam date 2022 on April 30
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, 2022 exam will be held on Saturday, April 30. WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.

Latest: Free download WBJEE previous year sample papers. Download now!
Suggested: WBJEE 2022 Preparation Tips to Score High Free Download
Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more.  Subscribe Now!

Last year WBJEE was held on July 17 and the results were declared on August 6. Out of the total students, 64,850 applicants, or 99.5 per cent, had passed the WBJEE last year and were eligible to particiapte in the counselling.

WBJEE Toppers Last Year

First: Panchojanyo Dey

Second: Soumyajit Dutta from Bankura

Third: Bratin Mandal from Santipur

Fourth: Ankit Mandal

Fifth: Gourab Das

Sixth: Ayush Gupta

Seventh: Ritam Dasgupta

Eighth: Saptarsha Bhattacharya

Ninth: Rishi Kejriwal

Tenth: Souhardya Dutta

The WBJEEB, which administers the entrance test, last year prepared two merit lists for WBJEE – general merit rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for Paper 2. The PMR list was used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the GMR list was used.

The WBJEE cut-off was released by the board after the allotments were announced for each round in the form of opening and closing ranks at which the admissions closed.

WBJEE Cut-Off: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam wbjeeb

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 English Paper Analysis By Teachers, Students' Feedback
Live | CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 English Paper Analysis By Teachers, Students' Feedback
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Course Structure
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Course Structure
Delhi University Seeks Legal Opinion On St Stephen's Admission Proposal
Delhi University Seeks Legal Opinion On St Stephen's Admission Proposal
DU Admission 2022: Delhi University To Organise Webinar To Address Issues On Reservation, Other Aspects
DU Admission 2022: Delhi University To Organise Webinar To Address Issues On Reservation, Other Aspects
MP Board Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon; Previous Year Toppers, Pass Percentage
MP Board Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon; Previous Year Toppers, Pass Percentage
.......................... Advertisement ..........................