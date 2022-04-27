WBJEE 2022 Exam Date On April 30; Check Last Year Paper Pattern, Toppers, Cut-Off

WBJEE exam date 2022 on April 30

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, 2022 exam will be held on Saturday, April 30. WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.

Last year WBJEE was held on July 17 and the results were declared on August 6. Out of the total students, 64,850 applicants, or 99.5 per cent, had passed the WBJEE last year and were eligible to particiapte in the counselling.

WBJEE Toppers Last Year

First: Panchojanyo Dey

Second: Soumyajit Dutta from Bankura

Third: Bratin Mandal from Santipur

Fourth: Ankit Mandal

Fifth: Gourab Das

Sixth: Ayush Gupta

Seventh: Ritam Dasgupta

Eighth: Saptarsha Bhattacharya

Ninth: Rishi Kejriwal

Tenth: Souhardya Dutta

The WBJEEB, which administers the entrance test, last year prepared two merit lists for WBJEE – general merit rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for Paper 2. The PMR list was used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the GMR list was used.

The WBJEE cut-off was released by the board after the allotments were announced for each round in the form of opening and closing ranks at which the admissions closed.

