WBJEE 2022 Exam Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

WBJEE 2022 exam date, application steps

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, has released the schedule of WBJEE 2022 exam. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE 2022 from December 24 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state. WBJEE 2022 exam date is April 23, 2022.

To register online for WBJEE 2022, candidates will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile.

The board has released the schedule for WBJEE 2022 and WBJEE form fill up.

WBJEE 2022 Exam Date And Form Fill Up Schedule

Events Dates Online WBJEE 2022 application with payment of fees December 24, 2021 to January 10, 2022 Online correction and downloading of revised confirmation page January 11 to January 13, 2022 Publication of downloadable admit card April 18 to April 23, 2022 Date of WBJEE 2022 exam date April 23, 2022 Paper 1 (Mathematics): 11 am to 1 pm Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry): 2 pm to 4 pm Publication of WBJEE result To be notified





However, the board also mentions that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances”.

WBJEE Form Fill Up Steps