WBJEE 2022 Exam Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow
WBJEE Form Fill Up 2022: To register online for WBJEE 2022, candidates have to login at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, has released the schedule of WBJEE 2022 exam. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE 2022 from December 24 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state. WBJEE 2022 exam date is April 23, 2022.
To register online for WBJEE 2022, candidates will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile.
The board has released the schedule for WBJEE 2022 and WBJEE form fill up.
WBJEE 2022 Exam Date And Form Fill Up Schedule
Events
Dates
Online WBJEE 2022 application with payment of fees
December 24, 2021 to January 10, 2022
Online correction and downloading of revised confirmation page
January 11 to January 13, 2022
Publication of downloadable admit card
April 18 to April 23, 2022
Date of WBJEE 2022 exam date
April 23, 2022
Paper 1 (Mathematics): 11 am to 1 pm
Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry): 2 pm to 4 pm
Publication of WBJEE result
To be notified
However, the board also mentions that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances”.
WBJEE Form Fill Up Steps
- Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
- Register for WBJEE 2022 with required information
- Login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form
- Upload required documents
- Pay the WBJEE 2022 application fee
- Submit the application form of WBJEE 2022