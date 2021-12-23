  • Home
  • Education
  • WBJEE 2022 Exam Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

WBJEE 2022 Exam Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2022: To register online for WBJEE 2022, candidates have to login at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 9:37 am IST

RELATED NEWS

WBJEE 2022 Application Process Dates Revised, Check Schedule
WBJEE 2022 Application Process To Commence Tomorrow: Check Eligibility, Application Fees, Paper Pattern
WBJEE 2022 Exam Schedule Released, Application Process To Commence In December
WBJEE 2021 Mop-Up Round Begins; Fill Choices By November 4
WBJEE 2021 Counselling Process Begins; Know How To Register
WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here’s Direct Link
WBJEE 2022 Exam Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow
WBJEE 2022 exam date, application steps
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, has released the schedule of WBJEE 2022 exam. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE 2022 from December 24 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state. WBJEE 2022 exam date is April 23, 2022.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your WBJEE score - Check List here | Recommended: Know your college admission chances by using WBJEE 2021 Free College Predictor - Click Here

To register online for WBJEE 2022, candidates will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile.

The board has released the schedule for WBJEE 2022 and WBJEE form fill up.

WBJEE 2022 Exam Date And Form Fill Up Schedule

Events

Dates

Online WBJEE 2022 application with payment of fees

December 24, 2021 to January 10, 2022

Online correction and downloading of revised confirmation page

January 11 to January 13, 2022

Publication of downloadable admit card

April 18 to April 23, 2022

Date of WBJEE 2022 exam date

April 23, 2022

Paper 1 (Mathematics): 11 am to 1 pm

Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry): 2 pm to 4 pm

Publication of WBJEE result

To be notified


However, the board also mentions that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances”.

WBJEE Form Fill Up Steps

  • Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Register for WBJEE 2022 with required information
  • Login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay the WBJEE 2022 application fee
  • Submit the application form of WBJEE 2022
Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam wbjeeb.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Protesting Doctors Light 'Diyas'
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Protesting Doctors Light 'Diyas'
Madras High Court Directs Anna University To Allow Engineering Student Continue Her Studies
Madras High Court Directs Anna University To Allow Engineering Student Continue Her Studies
Business Blaster Programme Helps Students Providing Employment: Manish Sisodia
Business Blaster Programme Helps Students Providing Employment: Manish Sisodia
British Council Grant For Digital University Kerala
British Council Grant For Digital University Kerala
Education Department Of Bodoland Regional Council Visits Delhi Government Schools
Education Department Of Bodoland Regional Council Visits Delhi Government Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................