WBJEE 2022 Date Revised, To Be Held On April 30

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) will be held on April 30, CM Mamata Banerjee announced the dates for state Joint Entrance Exam on Thursday, March 17. WBJEE was earlier scheduled to be held on April 23. CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE

The chief minister also announced the dates for revised Higher Secondary, class 12 exams. As per the revised class 12 exam schedule, exam on first language paper will be held on April 2, second language- April 4, vocational exam- April 5, Maths- April 16, Economics- April 18, Computer Science- April 19, Commercial Law- April 20, Physics- April 22, Statistics- April 23, Chemistry- April 26. The class 12 exam will be concluded with Biology on April 27. "There will be no exam from April 6 to April 15 due to by-election," Banerjee said.

The exam dates have been revised considering the by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly constituency. The by-polls have been scheduled to be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.