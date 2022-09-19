  • Home
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The candidates can check the opening and closing ranks at the WBJEE admission portal- admissions.nic.in/wbjeeb

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 2:04 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

WBJEE 2022 Cut-Off: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) counselling process is underway. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released round 2 seat allotment result 2022, opening and closing ranks institute wise. The opening and closing ranks in engineering institutes varied from 1000 to 80,000 (approx). The candidates can check the opening and closing ranks at the WBJEE admission portal- admissions.nic.in/wbjeeb.

WBJEE Round 2 Counselling: Steps To Check Opening, Closing Ranks

  1. Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Click on WBJEE admission process link
  3. The college wise opening and closing rank will appear on the screen
  4. Take admission at the college according to your rank.

Meanwhile, the opt for a mop-up round, payment of the mop-up round fee, and choice filling will be conducted from September 21 to September 23. The choice filling and choice locking process will be on September 23. WBJEE will publish the result of the mop-up round seat allotment on September 27.

The WBJEE counselling registration for JEE Main Architecture candidates will begin from September 29, the candidates can apply till October 11, 2022. WBJEEB is conducting the WBJEE 2022 counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal.

