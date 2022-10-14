  • Home
  • Education
  • WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out For Architecture, JEE Main Seats

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out For Architecture, JEE Main Seats

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result: To download the WBJEE round-1 seat allotment result, candidates will have to insert their WBJEE 2022 roll numbers, types of registration and passwords.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 11:18 am IST

RELATED NEWS

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Registration For Architecture, JEE Main Seats Ends Today
WBJEE 2022 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Announced; Details Here
WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Reporting, Document Verification Ends Today
WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Steps To Download
WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; How To Check
West Bengal WBJEEB Announces Counselling Dates For JEE Main 2022 Candidates
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out For Architecture, JEE Main Seats
WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result of first round out
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the seat allotment result for Architecture and JEE Main 2022 seat counselling. The wbjeeb.nic.in website is hosting the WBJEE 2022 round-1 seat allotment result. To access and download the seat allotment result, candidates will have to insert their WBJEE 2022 roll numbers, types of registration and passwords.

Latest: WBJEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Don't Miss: WBJEE 2023 - A Complete Guide. Check Now

Candidates shortlisted in the WBJEE round-1 seat allotment will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission by October 17, 2022.

Candidates will have to produce all original documents at the time of document verification for counselling at the allotted institute, failing which admission will not be allowed, a WBJEEB statement said. All candidates must report to the allotted institute with the original and one each self-attested copy of certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How To Check Round-1 Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to the official WBJEE 2022 website -- wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated link to check the round-1 seat allotment result
  3. On the next window, insert WBJEE 2022 roll numbers, types of registration and passwords
  4. Submit and access WBJEE round-1 seat allotment result
Click here for more Education News
WBJEE counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today
IIT Guwahati To Close JAM 2023 Registration Portal Today
IIT Guwahati To Close JAM 2023 Registration Portal Today
Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MP Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out At Dme.mponline.gov.in
Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MP Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out At Dme.mponline.gov.in
Delhi University UG Admission Simulated List Today
Delhi University UG Admission Simulated List Today
DU Admission 2022: Over 2.17 Lakh Register This Year; Applications Dip
DU Admission 2022: Over 2.17 Lakh Register This Year; Applications Dip
.......................... Advertisement ..........................