WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out For Architecture, JEE Main Seats

WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result of first round out

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the seat allotment result for Architecture and JEE Main 2022 seat counselling. The wbjeeb.nic.in website is hosting the WBJEE 2022 round-1 seat allotment result. To access and download the seat allotment result, candidates will have to insert their WBJEE 2022 roll numbers, types of registration and passwords.

Candidates shortlisted in the WBJEE round-1 seat allotment will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission by October 17, 2022.

Candidates will have to produce all original documents at the time of document verification for counselling at the allotted institute, failing which admission will not be allowed, a WBJEEB statement said. All candidates must report to the allotted institute with the original and one each self-attested copy of certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How To Check Round-1 Seat Allotment Result