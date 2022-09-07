WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Direct Link Here

  • Home
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result today, September 7.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 10:34 am IST
WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result today, September 7. The candidates can check and download the WBJEE 2022 round 1 allotment result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the WBJEE seat allotment result for phase 1, candidates need to log in with their WBJEE roll number, password and security pin. The candidates who are satisfied with their allotment results can pay the seat acceptance fee between September 7 and 12, 2022.

The candidates who opted for seat acceptance can report at the allotted institute for document verification from September 7 to 12. The board will announce the WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result on September 15. seat acceptance fee can be paid from September 15 to 19. The WBJEE counselling will be held in two phases.

WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Click on WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result link
  3. Enter log in credentials- roll number, password
  4. WBJEE seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on screen
  5. Download the round 1 allotment result, take a print out for further reference.

Direct Link: WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The West Bengal JEE 2022 counselling process includes registration, filling choices, payment of counselling fees, choice locking and seat allotment. WBJEEB is conducting the WBJEE 2022 counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal.

