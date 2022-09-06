WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 Result Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result 2022 to be out on September 7

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE round one seat allotment result on September 7. The candidates can check the WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The shortlisted candidates need to pay the seat acceptance fee and confirm their admission.

The shortlisted candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and after that report at the allotted institute for document verification from September 7 to 12.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How To Download Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result link Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth WBJEE seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on screen Download the seat allotment result, take a print out for further reference.

The round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 15, and the seat acceptance fee can be paid from September 15 to 19. The WBJEE counselling will be held in two phases.

The WBJEE result 2022 was earlier released on June 17, and a total of 98.85 per cent students passed in the WBJEE exam this year. Himanshu Sekhar from Barrackpore Central Model School secured rank 1 followed by Himanshu Sekhar (rank 2) from Siliguri and Saptarshi Mukherjee (rank 3), The Future Foundation School, Kolkata.