WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Registration For Architecture, JEE Main Seats Ends Today

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration window for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 counselling today, October 11. Candidates can register for the Architecture and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main seats through the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates need to pay the non-refundable WBJEE counselling registration fee of Rs 500.

The documents required during the WBJEE 2022 counselling procedure include the provisional seat allotment letter, JEE Main or NATA rank card, Class 10 admit card for verification of date of birth, Class 10 mark sheet, class 12 mark sheet, OCI certificate (if any), domicile certificate (for WB candidates), and category certificate (if any).

Candidates will be directed to the option filling and locking window once the WBJEE counselling registration is done. The last date to complete the choice filling and choice locking is today. The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 14. The payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission will be conducted from October 14 to October 17, 2022.

