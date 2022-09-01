WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration

WBJEE Counselling 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the WBJEE 2022 round 1 counselling registration today, September 1. Candidates can register for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) counselling from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Along with WBJEE counselling registration, the fee payment, choice filling and choice locking process will also close today. The board will announce the WBJEE round 1 seat allotment result on September 7.

The West Bengal JEE 2022 counselling process includes registration, filling choices, payment of counselling fees, choice locking and seat allotment. Candidates have to upload certain documents to register online for WBJEE counselling which include Class 10 admit card, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

Class 10 admit card or Birth Certificate for verification of date of birth

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

TFW Certificate (if applicable)

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the 'Registration and Choice Filling' link Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed Pay the WBJEE 2022 counselling fee in online mode Select the preferred college and course Submit the West Bengal JEE counselling registration form

