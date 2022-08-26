WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Online Registration Starts; Steps To Apply Here

WBJEE 2022 online counselling registration starts

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, has started the online registration process for WBJEE counselling. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE counselling at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates shortlisted in WBJEE 2022 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

To register online for WBJEE counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates in specified formats. As per the West Bengal JEE counselling dates 2022, the registration, fee payment and choice filling will remain open till September 1.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Process

Go to the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE 2022 counselling registration link

On the next window, register by entering the WBJEE 2022 roll number and password

Pay the counselling fee

Select the institution and courses of your choice.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration: Direct Link

WBJEE Counselling 2022: Documents Required