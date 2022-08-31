WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Last Date For Registration, Fee Payment, Choice Filling Tomorrow

WBJEE counselling 2022 registration last date tomorrow

The registration, fee payment and choice filling for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Counselling for 2022 admission are underway. The last date for WBJEE 2022 counselling registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling is tomorrow, September 1. Candidates who have qualified WBJEE can complete the registration of WBJEE counselling 2022 and fill the choices at wbjeeb.nic.in by tomorrow. As per the WBJEE counselling 2022 schedule, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 7.

The West Bengal JEE 2022 counselling process consists of initial registration, filling choices and payment of counselling fees. The JEE Main 2022 qualified candidates will also be able to participate in WBJEE counselling 2022.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling, Choice Filling: How To Register

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2022 -- wbjeeb.nic.in Register online by filling the application form with names, roll numbers Pay the WBJEE 2022 counselling fee in online mode Select the preferred college and course Submit the West Bengal JEE counselling form

To register online for WBJEE counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates in specified formats.

The WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal.