WBJEE 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; Check Guidelines, Process Here

Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE 2022 counselling dates to be declared soon

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE counselling 2022 dates soon after the receipt of the final seat matrix from the competent authority. After the WBJEE counselling dates are declared the eligible candidates can do the WBJEE Counselling registration, pay the counselling registration fee, choice locking and choice filling through the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE counselling will have two separated unconnected phases- Phase 1 and Phase 2. Phase 1 is for admission into the Engineering, Technology and Pharmacy courses. And Phase 2 is for admission to various courses only for the JEE Main candidates.

After the WBJEE counselling registration and upload of the required documents, the candidates will be able to choose their preferred institute and courses. The candidates will be allocated seats as per their preferences on the basis of merit, selected preferences and availability of seats.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Guidelines

The registration, payment of seat acceptance fee, choice filling, provisional admission etc will only be in the centralized online process.

There will be three rounds of counselling -- Allotment, Upgradation and Mop Up.

Candidates have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500.

The counselling will be for admission in the institutes and courses as mentioned in the approved seat matrix received from the competent authority and published on the board’s website.

Candidates meeting the eligibility requirements and securing a rank in the WBJEE 2022 can register for counselling.

Candidates can register only at the beginning of the first round.

The board will not convert or de-reserve any vacant seat in the reserved category to the General or unreserved category.

The vacant seats under the TFW category will not be converted to General or unreserved category.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Process