WBJEE 2022 College Predictor Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Colleges

With the help of the Careers360 WBJEE 2022 college predictor tool, aspirants can access all the details about the best colleges and courses that they can get on the basis of their WBJEE 2022 scores.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 7:13 pm IST

WBJEE 2022 college predictor launched

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE result 2022 today, June 17. A total of 98.85 per cent students passed in the WBJEE exam 2022. Candidates who are curious to know in which college they will get admission based on their West Bengal JEE scores can check the WBJEE 2022 college predictor tool launched by Careers360. With the help of the Careers360 WBJEE 2022 college predictor tool, aspirants can access all the details about the best colleges and courses that they can get on the basis of their WBJEE 2022 scores. Apart from helping in getting the list of colleges, this tool is also enabled to provide relative information about colleges like ranking, reviews, cutoff, and other details.

Suggested: Try WBJEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Govt & Private colleges. Use Now
Latest: WBJEE 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download
Also See: Top Engineering Colleges in India accepting WBJEE score 2022, Check Now

"The WBJEE 2022 college predictor tool works on an algorithm that examines the previous year’s cut off and other factors to provide the most accurate college list based on the scores of a candidate. Being the most accurate college predictor tool, candidates can easily rely on the results produced by it and plan their careers out of it," the WBJEE 2022 college predictor website read.

To predict the colleges through the WBJEE 2022 college predictor, candidates will be required to insert their ranks as obtained in the WBJEE result 2022.

WBJEE College Predictor Tool 2022: Features

  • Based on their ranking, candidates will get a preview of the best colleges with higher chances of admissions.

  • The results generated by the WBJEE 2022 college predictor tool will show the top and best-predicted government and private self-financed colleges for WBJEE 2022.

  • This tool will also benefit candidates in finding other details such as placement details, college reviews, ranking, and WBJEE cutoff through individual college pages.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

