WBJEE 2022 Clashes With CBSE, ISC 12th Exams, Students Demand Postponement

WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 30. The students are requesting to postpone the state engineering entrance to May as it is getting clashed with CBSE, ISC 12th exam 2022

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 20, 2022 10:18 pm IST
WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 30, but students who are appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 12th term 2 examinations are demanding postponement of the WBJEE 2022 exam as it is getting clashed with their board examinations. The CBSE, ISC Class 12 exam will be held from April 26. Tamojit Chakraborty, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that it is impossible to appear for WBJEE 2022 as CBSE Class 12 exam will continue. "I have my Hindi paper on May 2, how will I appear on WBJEE days before and how will I prepare for the two important exams simultaneously," the student argued.

Meenakshi Sinha who is taking her Uccha Madhaymik, Class 12 exam said that the Higher Secondary exam will conclude on April 27 with Biology paper, and WBJEE will be held on April 30. "How can we appear for the WBJEE 2022 within two days after the Uchha Madhyamik? Should not the WBJEE 2022 be postponed considering the plight of the students," Ms. Sinha said. The student requested to postpone WBJEE 2022 to May.

Meanwhile, the students took to micro-blogging site Twitter raising their demand to postpone the WBJEE 2022.

The admit card for the WBJEE 2022 will be available to download from April 25, 2022. The students can download the hall ticket on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE will be held in an offline mode in two shifts. For Paper 1 (Mathematics), the morning shift will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift for Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam CISCE Board Exam cbse board exam 2022

