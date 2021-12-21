WBJEE 2022 Application Process Dates Revised, Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 23

WBJEE 2022: The online application process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) has been revised. As per schedule, the application process is likely to commence from Friday (December 24), which was earlier scheduled to begin from today. The candidates can apply online on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted on April 23 in an offline mode in two shifts. For Paper 1 (Mathematics), the morning shift will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift for Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit card for the WBJEE 2022 will be released on April 15. The candidates can make corrections in the application process from January 8 to 10. At the time of registration, the candidates need to update their name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and date of birth. It is essential to have a mobile number and a unique email ID as all future communications will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID.

WBJEE 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Register for WBJEE 2021 and generate the login credentials

Step 3: Login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the WBJEE application fee

Step 6: Submit

Step 7: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Paper Pattern:

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each of the questions, will be asked in WBJEE 2022. There will be three categories of questions in each of the subjects.

The number of questions, as well as maximum marks for each, are given below:

WBJEE 2022 result is likely to be released by May-end. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

For updates on WBJEE 2022, please visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.