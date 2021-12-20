WBJEE 2022 Application Process To Commence Tomorrow: Check Eligibility, Application Fees, Paper Pattern

Image credit: WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 23 shutterstock.com

WBJEE 2022: The online application process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) will commence on Tuesday (December 21), the candidates can register online on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in till January 7. The examination will be conducted on April 23 in an offline mode in two shifts. For Paper 1 (Mathematics), the morning shift will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift for Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit card for the WBJEE 2022 will be released on April 15. The candidates can make corrections in the application process from January 8 to 10. At the time of registration, the candidates need to update their name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and date of birth. It is essential to have a mobile number and a unique email ID as all future communications will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID.

How to apply:

Once the registration details i.e, name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile and date of birth are entered and submitted, this information cannot be changed /modified /edited under any circumstances. Also, the information must match exactly with the school/college admit cards, mark sheets, certificates, photo identity cards, caste/category/income/Ews certificates etc. which a candidate has to produce at the time of entering the examination hall, during counselling /admission and registration with the university.

Application Fee:

Application fee for the WBJEE 2022 examination is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC- A/OBC-B candidates. The examination fees can be paid by net banking/ debit card/ credit card only. SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates availing of the concession will have to upload respective certificates in given formats at the time of counselling, failing which his/her candidature will be cancelled.

The fee once paid is not refundable under any circumstances.

Eligibility:

The minimum age required to appear for WBJEE 2022 is 17 years. There is no upper limit for B Tech courses except for Marine Engineering where the upper age limit is 25 years (as of December 31, 2021).

The candidates must have passed or must be appearing in Class 12 exam (or equivalent) with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biology/ Biotechnology/ Computer Science/ Computer Application as compulsory subjects.

The general category candidates should have secured an aggregate of 45 per cent and reserved category should have scored 40 per cent in the above three subjects taken together.

Candidates must have passed English paper at least 30 per cent marks to be eligible for WBJEE 2022.

Paper Pattern:

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each of the questions, will be asked in WBJEE 2022. There will be three categories of questions in each of the subjects.

The number of questions, as well as maximum marks for each, are given below:

WBJEE 2022 result is likely to be released by May-end. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.