WBJEE 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form

WBJEE 2022 Application Process: The application correction window for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) has been opened on Tuesday (January 11). The candidates can make corrections in their application forms till January 13, 2022.

The online application correction window is available on the official website of WBJEE- wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE application process was concluded on Monday (January 10).

WBJEE 2022 is scheduled to be held on April 23, the admit cards will be made available for download from April 18. WBJEE 2022 will be conducted as a pen-paper-based test. In the first shift, from 11 am to 1 pm, paper 1 (Mathematics) will be conducted and in the second shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) exam will be held.

WBJEE Application Correction 2022: How To Make Changes

Go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in Enter application number and password Now, click on the Login button Make the necessary corrections in WBJEE application form 2021. Finally, submit the application form.

The exam date may change in “extraordinary circumstances”, the authorities said. WBJEE 2022 result date will be announced later.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is held as a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities. For details on WBJEE, please visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.