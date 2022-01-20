WBJEE 2022 Application Correction Last Date Today; Direct Link

WBJEE 2022 application form correction window to close today

The last date to correct the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) application form is today, January 20. The WBJEE Board (WBJEEB) which administers the entrance test has opened the link to correct the WBJEE application form and make changes to it on January 18 and will close it today, January 20 (11:59 PM). Applicants shortlisted in WBJEE 2022 will be provided admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities.

To make the corrections online in the WBJEE application form 2022, candidates will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in with the application number and password. Primary details including names, father’s name, mother’s name, dates of birth, gender and domicile cannot be modified in the WBJEE application form 2022, an official statement said.

WBJEE 2022 Application Correction: Direct Link

How To Make Corrections In WBJEE Application Form 2022

Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the WBJEE 2022 link Login with the WBJEE credentials and fill the application number Make the corrections Confirm and submit the application form of WBJEE 2022

WBJEE 2022 admit cards will be made available for download from April 18. WBJEE 2022 exam date is April 23, 2022.