WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections

WBJEE 2022 Answer Key: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the answer key for the WBJEE 2022. The answer key is available on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates can raise objections on the answer key till May 8. Following the scrutiny of the WBJEE preliminary answer key, the final answer key and result will be declared.

The WBJEE result will be released based on the final answer keys and the dates for the same will be announced later. The answer keys have been released on the official portal of the entrance examinations at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the designated answer key link Insert the login credentials, if required Submit and view the answer key.

The WBJEE answer key last year was released on July 21, and the exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE answer key was released on February 17.

The students who took WBJEE on April 30 reviewed the papers as moderate and balanced. Analysing the paper as balanced, a WBJEE aspirant said all the sections had a mix of easy and tough questions. "The paper was quite easy, and not at all difficult. The Maths paper had questions mostly from Calculus and Co-ordinate geometry. Some questions were a bit analytical and followed the pattern of JEE Advanced," the student added.