WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon At Wbjeeb.nic.in; Details Here

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: The examinations board will publish the answer key of WBJEE on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2022 was held on Saturday, April 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 3, 2022 5:20 pm IST

WBJEE answer key 2022 expected soon at wbjeeb.nic.in
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE answer key soon. The examinations board will publish the answer key of WBJEE on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2022 was held on Saturday, April 30. There is no official update as to when WBJEE 2022 answer key and result will be declared.

The WBJEE answer key last year was released on July 21, and the exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE answer key was released on February 17.

The administering body will also allow the candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key. With the help of the WBJEE answer key, students who took the test will be able to tally their responses with the WBJEE final answer key.

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2022: How To Download

  • Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Click on the designated answer key link
  • Insert the login credentials, if required
  • Submit and view the answer key

The students who took WBJEE on April 30 reviewed the papers as moderate and balanced. Analysing the paper as balanced, a WBJEE aspirant said all the sections had a mix of easy and tough questions. "The paper was quite easy, and not at all difficult. The Maths paper had questions mostly from Calculus and Co-ordinate geometry. Some questions were a bit analytical and followed the pattern of JEE Advanced," the student added.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam WBJEE Answer Key

