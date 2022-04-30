WBJEE 2022: "Easy, Balanced Paper"; Students Share Difficulties In Appearing State JEE Amid CBSE, ISC

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check WBJEE 2022 paper analysis

WBJEE 2022 Paper Analysis: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) was concluded on Saturday, April 30, and the students who have appeared in the WBJEE reviewed the papers as moderate and balanced. The WBJEE 2022 was held in two halves; the students appeared in paper 1 (Maths) from 11 am to 1 PM, and paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

As per the candidates appeared in WBJEE 2022, both the papers were not at all tough. Sreetama Maity, a WBJEE aspirant said that it was a balanced paper with every paper has a mix of easy and tough questions. "The paper was quite easy, and not at all difficult. The Maths paper has questions mostly from Calculus and Co-ordinate geometry. Some questions are bit analytical, and followed the pattern of JEE Advanced," the student said.

"57.5% questions came from class 12 syllabus and 42.5% questions came from Class 11 syllabus. Most important is that WBJEE is emphasizing those areas of Physics, which require a very good mathematical concept. Question standard is from easy to moderate. It is almost the same standard of previous year exam," Soumava Chakraborty, Physics faculty in FIITJEE Kolkata said.





Another student Rahul Banerjee said that the paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) was easy in compare to the paper 1 (Maths). "The Physics and Chemistry questions are mostly from the HS, NCERT syllabus. Some questions in Paper 2 followed the pattern of JEE Main, while few questions in Maths (Paper 1) followed the JEE Advanced pattern," Mr. Banerjee said.

Though, there is no issue with WBJEE 2022 paper, but students complained about the conduct of the state engineering entrance in between CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams. Mr. Banerjee, ISC aspirant said that preparation for both the entrance and board exams simultaneously is quite difficult. "If any of the exam dates be revised, then it was really helpful for the students," he said.

The subject-wise teachers from FIITJEE Kolkata shared WBJEE 2022 paper-wise analysis with Careers360. Ratnadeep Das, Maths Teacher, analysed the paper 1 (Maths) as moderately difficult. "Calculus contributed a big chunk in the paper followed by co ordinate geometry and algebra. Students who practiced previous year IIT JEE questions (i.e preparing for JEE ADVANCED) will have an edge over others," the expert said.

Biswajit Prabhakar, Chemistry Faculty said, "Inorganic was more or less memory based from NCERT, organic was relatively easier than physical and Inorganic apart from few typical problem physical was easy to moderate in nature."

As the WBJEE 2022 has been concluded, students will now have to wait for the answer key which will be released soon. The candidates can download the answer key, followed by the result from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.