WBJEE Admit Card 2022 Released, Exam On April 30

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Friday, April 22 released the admit card for the state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022). WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 30, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2022 will be conducted in offline mode, and it comprises two papers - Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).

WBJEE 2022 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 23, but was revised, and will now be held on April 30. Meanwhile, students who are appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 12th term 2 examinations are demanding postponement of the WBJEE 2022 exam as it is getting clashed with their board examinations. The CBSE, ISC Class 12 exam will be held from April 26.

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in Login with the credentials including WBJEE application numbers and passwords Click on the designated link and download the WBJEE admit card 2022 Take a print out of the soft copy, and carry it to the exam centre.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates qualifying WBJEE 2021 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process further.

