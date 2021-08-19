Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE 2021 round 1 allotment result published at wbjeeb.nic.in (representational)

WBJEE 2021 allotment result: The result of the first round of WBJEE 2021 counselling, for admission to Pharmacy and Engineering courses, has been announced. Students can check WBJEE 2021 round 1 seat allotment results at wbjeeb.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and confirm their admission. WBJEE 2021 allotment result can be viewed after logging in to the website with roll number and password.

Selected candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and after that report at the allotted institute for document verification on August 19, and August 21 to 24. WBJEE has made changes to the counselling schedule in view of the Muharram holiday on August 20.

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2021 Direct Link

Round 2 allotment results will be published on August 27 and acceptance fees, reporting at the allotted institute for document verification will be done from August 27 to September 2.

There will also be a mop-up round and registration, payment of fee, choice filling and choice locking for it will be between September 6 and 8 and the allotment result will be published on September 11.

This year, WBJEEB is conducting counselling in two phases. The first phase is exclusively for WBJEE 2021-qualified candidates.

In the second phase, BTech, NATA exam qualified candidates will also participate, along with WBJEE candidates.

Result of the state-level exam was announced on August 6. This year, a total of 65,170 students took the entrance and an estimated 99.5 per cent of them – 64,850 – have got ranks and are eligible for counselling.